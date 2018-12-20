Celebrity hair stylists share their top tips with us

“I always advise getting a deep-conditioning treatment the night before a big event,”says Nthato Mashishi,hairstylist to celebrities such as Pearl Thusi.“Luckily, my client Pearl Thusi has her hair-product line that she loves. She uses the conditioner from her range to help me with the prep so that the hair is nourished and manageable.

I cannot live without the Tresemmé Oil Elixir, as it has macadamia oil and grape-seed oil. I love to use it on any type of hair because it’s not greasy or heavy. It’s light and it smells really good.”