Celebrity hair stylists share their top tips with us
Celeb stylists share their best tips for keeping hair in top form this season,whether you decide to go with length, colour, or a natural style.
1. Deep-conditioning treatment is crucial
“I always advise getting a deep-conditioning treatment the night before a big event,”says Nthato Mashishi,hairstylist to celebrities such as Pearl Thusi.“Luckily, my client Pearl Thusi has her hair-product line that she loves. She uses the conditioner from her range to help me with the prep so that the hair is nourished and manageable.
I cannot live without the Tresemmé Oil Elixir, as it has macadamia oil and grape-seed oil. I love to use it on any type of hair because it’s not greasy or heavy. It’s light and it smells really good.”
Mashishi’s Tip: “I love a top knot. You can wear it sleek dry or sleek wet and it can easily be worn from day to evening. Pearl Thusi and J.Lo rock it very well.”
2. Try colour for a change of pace but practice caution
“If you are planning to colour your natural hair, first try a wig or weave in the same colour to ensure the colour works perfectly with your complexion. Overall, consider opting for a wig or weave rather than putting your hair through the trauma of bleaching it,” says Frika’s stylist Jimmy Shibambu. “Colour-treated hair should be washed with a colour-specific shampoo and conditioner at least once a week, using cream-based products or oils. You also need to go for regular trims and treatments.”
Shibambu’s Tip: “The recommended length of time to keep in extensions is two months. However, with full-head weaves that are sewn in, you must get your tracks retouched every two to four weeks.”
3. Try the glass hair trend
“Glass hair is the new take on the blunt bob that’s glossed to perfection— a sharp cut and the shininess of the straight, silky, smooth texture,”says ghd UK ambassador Zoë Irwin. “To recreate the look, blow dry hair using a hairdryer and use a root-lift spray for added hold. This will create the base for the look.
Next, the key is using a shine spray before you style your hair for that glass-like shine. Lightly mist all over the hair before styling. Don’t spray too much as it will make your hair look limp — use enough to add elements of shine. Finish by running a straightener over the hair and pressing the straightener gently to eliminate any last frizz or kinks.”
Irwin’s Tip: “We’re seeing glass hair everywhere right now, with celebrities wearing it with a super-blunt bob. The look works particularly well with shorter hair and it really flatters the jawline too.”
4. Short hair doesn’t equal boring
“For my clients with short, natural hair, the curling/twists sponge has become a must-have accessory that gets you ready and on-the go in no time,” says Sonnyboy Magano of Sonny magic Hair Beauty Lounge, who is hairstylist to celebrities such as Somizi and David Tlale.
“Choose a hairstyle that gives you versatility when you need it, edge when you need it, and some class when you need it. The finger wave is back and it’s slick for summer. Hair extensions are sexy and fun to play around with: from the half moon with shaved sides to the full bob to the pixie weave, the choices are endless.”
Magano’s Tip: “Our hair is exposed to a lot,so products that contain a protein and moisture combination are a must to keep your hair looking healthy and strong.”
This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.