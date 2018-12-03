S Mag

Thando Thabethe, Boity & Pharell Williams: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S Mag - 03 December 2018 - 13:00
Image: Instagram/bonang_m

The festive season has officially started! This Saturday marked the beginning of Dezemba. Even more exciting, was the the Mandela 100 Global Citizen festival and if you weren't there then you definitely missed out!

From Usher's dance number to the Carters' epic performance later on in the evening. Hosts included Bonang Matheba and comedian Trevor Noah, who had the crowds going wild.

Here's what else went down in celebville.

Oh ship 2018 👙: @thabootys

Thando Thabethe was looking scrumptious in her Thabooty's swimsuit this weekend while on the annual Oh Ship cruise.

Boity took it easy this weekend while going back to her childhood. On a Soweto bike ride and tour she reminisced about the last time she rode one. 

Pharell Williams shut it down at the Global Citizen festival. 

On his arrival in South Africa, Usher and Black Coffee were hanging out ahead of the concert yesterday. With some African inspirations, Usher blew the crowd away yesterday.

Mama I just met Oprah. #GlobalCitizen

Another Global Citizen performer, Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to express his excitement about meeting Oprah Winfrey.

Not only did he meet Oprah this weekend but Cassper Nyovest  was in high spirits, literally as he lit up the stage at his #FillUpMosesMabhida concert, and yes he did it again!

