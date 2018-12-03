Thando Thabethe, Boity & Pharell Williams: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
The festive season has officially started! This Saturday marked the beginning of Dezemba. Even more exciting, was the the Mandela 100 Global Citizen festival and if you weren't there then you definitely missed out!
From Usher's dance number to the Carters' epic performance later on in the evening. Hosts included Bonang Matheba and comedian Trevor Noah, who had the crowds going wild.
Here's what else went down in celebville.
Thando Thabethe was looking scrumptious in her Thabooty's swimsuit this weekend while on the annual Oh Ship cruise.
Haven’t ridden a bicycle in years (don’t judge) so was a bit nervous to go on this @sowetobybike tour but wow, what a magnificent 2 hours of exploring Soweto with the @cottonon_africa @shotleft team! Might just buy a bicycle now. 😅😁 #COTravelsxSouthAfrica #globalcitizen #ItsMySouthAfrica 👗: @cottonon #OwnYourThrone👑
Boity took it easy this weekend while going back to her childhood. On a Soweto bike ride and tour she reminisced about the last time she rode one.
Pharell Williams shut it down at the Global Citizen festival.
On his arrival in South Africa, Usher and Black Coffee were hanging out ahead of the concert yesterday. With some African inspirations, Usher blew the crowd away yesterday.
Another Global Citizen performer, Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to express his excitement about meeting Oprah Winfrey.
Not only did he meet Oprah this weekend but Cassper Nyovest was in high spirits, literally as he lit up the stage at his #FillUpMosesMabhida concert, and yes he did it again!