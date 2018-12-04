Rihanna, Usher: these are the best international celebrity gwara gwaras to date
The gwara gwara has officially won 2018.
One stateside celebrity after the next seems to be on a gwara gwara high and we are loving it. Although we should not only appreciate our own dances when American celebrities do them, we should still be proud that our homegrown moves are inspiring the world.
Rihanna
Wild Thoughts was a big hit in 2017 so of course everyone was excited for the live performance at the Grammys. But when Rihanna started doing the gwara gwara, the crowd went mad. After the show, DJ Bongz was even invited to tour America to teach the dance!
I’m so proud of her for doing this 🙌🏾🔥 #GRAMMYs #GwaraGwara @rihanna pic.twitter.com/vtyPRcdulf— 💜THEMBI THWALA💜 (@Thembilicius) January 29, 2018
Childish Gambino
When Donald Glover, also known as Cildish Gambino, released ‘This is America’, we were excited to see that yet another American musician had jumped onto the gwara gwara train. He might not be the best dancer, but then again, Glover likes doing things a little differently. Who knows, maybe both him and Rihanna will start doing the gwara gwara in their upcoming movie Guava Island.
World Of Africa TV (May 6, 2018)
Usher
The crowd at the Global Citizen Festival went crazy when Mr. Raymond showed off his South African dance skills. If he only learnt the moves after touch down in Mzansi, we give him big props for even pulling it off, because it’s not easy.
Usher doing gwaragwara#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/Imb0XBTl2K— monkd3kinG 🇿🇦 (@djmonk10) December 2, 2018
Finally, the international stars might be putting a spotlight on the dance for the world to see, but local stars such as Babes Wodumo and Cassper Nyovest still do the most when it comes to our home-grown dance moves.
DJ Bongz, however, as the “Founder, Father, CEO of the Gwara Gwara” is one showing the world how to do the gwara gwara like a local.
Founder, Father, CEO of the Gwara Gwara #GRAMMYs @Dj_Bongz pic.twitter.com/2f6MU0F5lK— Cleopatra Mokokoane (@CleopatraDK) January 30, 2018