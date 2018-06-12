Five times Cassper Nyovest made us want to dance with him

Yesterday Cassper Nyovest finally announced the date of December 1 for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida attempt, which will be an epic start to the silly season. 2018 is proving to be a great year for the rapper who was recently also announced as one of the 2018 BET Awards nominees for the Best International Act Award. The Ksazobalit singer, who is known for his explosive performances, always brings it to the crowd and we're sure Mabhida won't be any different.

Here are five times Nyovest made us want to get down with him.