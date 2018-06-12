S Mag

Five times Cassper Nyovest made us want to dance with him

By thango ntwasa - 12 June 2018 - 08:52
Image: Facebook

Yesterday Cassper Nyovest finally announced the date of December 1 for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida attempt, which will be an epic start to the silly season.  2018 is proving to be a great year for the rapper who was recently also announced as one of the 2018 BET Awards nominees for the Best International Act Award.  The Ksazobalit singer, who is known for his explosive performances, always brings it to the crowd and we're sure Mabhida won't be any different.

Here are five times Nyovest made us want to get down with him.

A bit of grwara gwara ction always goes down a treat.

Vosho anyone?

He may have not "filled up" FNB stadium but he sure had a great goofing off to the days leading to the event.

He also nails the Thuso Phala dance and a back-to-back vosho.

Clearly Cassper Nyovest is the undisputed king of getting lit.

Cassper Nyovest tells us the one question he hates to be asked

Fresh off the announcement of his nom, Cassper Nyovest spoke to us about his likes, dislikes and the one question he hates to be asked.
26 days ago

Cassper Nyovest waves South African flag high for the official 2018 World Cup anthem

Coca-Cola hosted a listening session and discussed the musical achievement of the South African rapper's career.
3 months ago

OPINION | Kanye West is the most influential man in style history

Young men from Paris to Joburg have been copying the fashion Yeezus throughout his style evolution
2 months ago

