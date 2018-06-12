Five times Cassper Nyovest made us want to dance with him
Yesterday Cassper Nyovest finally announced the date of December 1 for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida attempt, which will be an epic start to the silly season. 2018 is proving to be a great year for the rapper who was recently also announced as one of the 2018 BET Awards nominees for the Best International Act Award. The Ksazobalit singer, who is known for his explosive performances, always brings it to the crowd and we're sure Mabhida won't be any different.
Here are five times Nyovest made us want to get down with him.
A bit of grwara gwara ction always goes down a treat.
Ey @CassperNyovest whats the song u dancing to bro?— Lord Brrrkage 👑 (@MulaloBrrr) November 5, 2017
Sounds like a Distruction production🔥#IdolsSA #TKO2017
Ahh Cassper u got moves bro pic.twitter.com/7UZ9zTxCHk
Vosho anyone?
Cassper is really having fun, dancing to #OmunyePhezuKomunye 🔥🔥🔥#PerformancesAreCoveredBroer #JustBuyATicketBroer #FillUpFnbStadium pic.twitter.com/ezVPjrkP1v— JayJay (@JohnState4Real) November 15, 2017
He may have not "filled up" FNB stadium but he sure had a great goofing off to the days leading to the event.
Cassper nyovest the best dancing the phala dance#king nyovest pic.twitter.com/R0ytgIMeC3— Katlego123 Katlego12 (@KKgotatso12) January 16, 2018
He also nails the Thuso Phala dance and a back-to-back vosho.
Cassper Nyovest check out the dance lit 👌 pic.twitter.com/xQFOd7EqVe— Goodness (@Thabiso9Mathebe) March 14, 2018
Clearly Cassper Nyovest is the undisputed king of getting lit.