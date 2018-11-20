Inside Thuso Mbedu's New York trip
Isithunzi actress Thuso Mbedu flew the South African flag high after being nominated for an international Emmy award, this was the second time in a row she was nominated. The ceremony was held in New York city last night and Mbedu lost to German actress Anna Schudt. Mbedu travelled to New York a few days ahead of the ceremony.
Living it up on the streets of New York, here are some memorable moments from her time in the States.
Yoooh! I’ve never been happier. African artist: the world is your oyster. Keep pushing, keep fighting for your passion. I dare you to be the first POC to fetch that award. Thank you to @iemmys for the nod and recognition. It was a beautiful way to end the year 💃🏽🤸🏾♀️ #Chapter27 #BecomingThePromise Photographed by @pixelkollective Dress by @bespoke_kentse
Last night's ceremony showed Mbedu's true beauty. Strutting the red carpet in a proudly South African design by fashion designer Kentse Masilo, she truly shined.
The 27 year old was out and about living her best life in the New York City snow. She mentioned that she has no desire to experience it again.
Mbedu and her crew came for everything in theirt matching pajamas. We love this dance!
Looking colourful in Manhattan, Mbedu braved the cold and showed off some street style.
You cannot go to New York and not use the Subway. The traffic is crazy and basically a nightmare so this is the best way to travel quickly. 🚆🚆🚆 Travel Tip: If you will be staying for more than 3 days, choose the 7 day unlimited ride. It works out cheaper and you’re unlimited in terms of where to go. Remember to use your @capitecbank credit card and pay zero currency conversion fees. #ThankMeLater #Chapter27 #BecomingThePromise Hair by @onaturalwigs Snapped by @pixelkollective
While using the Subway, she also decided to share some tips with us on New York transportation. Just like Joburg the traffic is a nightmare.
Roaming the streets of New York like it’s not winter 🤾🏽♀️😭 this experience is really so fun and humbling. I'm in awe in how a single experience can change how one sees the entire world. #Chapter27 #BecomingThePromise #iemmyFEST Photographed by: @pixelkollective Makeup by: @the.art.of.ochanya Styled by: @lehasa2lehasa Dress made by: @tn_collectiv
Traditionally all nominees attend the International Emmy medal ceremony ahead of the awards. After receiving hers she decided to roam the streets of New York and show her medal off at the same time!