Inside Thuso Mbedu's New York trip

Isithunzi actress Thuso Mbedu flew the South African flag high after being nominated for an international Emmy award, this was the second time in a row she was nominated. The ceremony was held in New York city last night and Mbedu lost to German actress Anna Schudt. Mbedu travelled to New York a few days ahead of the ceremony.

Living it up on the streets of New York, here are some memorable moments from her time in the States.