Inside Ludacris and Kevin Hart's Mexican vacation
Famous friends Ludacris and Kevin Hart are living their best lives with their baes in Mexico.
Comedian and actor, Hart, took to Instagram to show off his wife Eniko while away. Hart wasn't the only one showcasing his significant other, rapper Ludacris also snapped some pics of his bae, Eudoxie while in the Mexican paradise.
Here are some memorable moments from their Mexican holiday:
Hidden beach in Mexico
hHrt and his bae give us picturesque views while on the famous hidden beach in Mexico. These two are definite couple goals!
1 tequila, 2 tequila. 3 tequila...
They took a trip to the town of Jalisco where the famous drink Tequila originated. According to Ludacris's Instagram post, going on a tequila vacation was part of his bucket list.
Surfing anyone?
Hart decided to try out his surfing skills. Extremely proud of this he even thinks he may already be a professional.
An art escape
Ludacris opted for a scenic route in the fishing village of Punta da Mita. He took in the views, the art and the sunshine.
Fun in the sun
Some boy time with racing car driver Marco Andretti and Ludacris had Hart reminiscing about previous vacations over their eight year friendship. So close Hart describes them as brothers.