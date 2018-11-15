Now Ward and Automobile Association of SA CEO Collins Khumalo have written to the UN Economic Commission for Africa‚ the African Union and the African Development Bank‚ calling for urgent action by African governments to prevent the sale of zero-star cars‚ such as the Nissan NP300.

“The zero-star result of the NP300 is particularly troubling as the car is fitted with dual airbags and this might encourage consumers to believe that the car has a good level of safety‚” they said.

“Indeed‚ Nissan’s misleadingly claims that the car occupants are protected by a so-called ‘Safety Shield’ and its ‘Hardbody’ label also conveys an image of strength.

However‚ in our crash test‚ the car’s bodyshell collapsed and neither the steering column nor the airbags acted as they should to minimise risk of injury.

“In our view‚ remedial action to strengthen the NP300’s bodyshell is now urgently needed.

“This is a concern not just in SA but elsewhere as Nissan has plans to increase exports of this vehicle across Africa.”

Khumalo has called the NP300 results “outrageous”‚ saying they reveal that “unsafe vehicles are being sold to the people of Africa‚ which no manufacturer would consider selling in other markets”.