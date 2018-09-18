Best & worst dressed at the 2018 Emmy Awards
A-listers came out in numbers to walk the red carpet the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Most of them looked good but only a few stood out for, well, good and bad reasons.
Here are the best and worst dressed at the awards:
Best Dressed
Thandie Newton
Thandi Newton’s application to become part of the royal family has been approved.
Newton went for a minimal, elegant Brandon Maxwell piece. Her poise and demure manner made it easy to mistake her for a member of the British royal family.
Angela Sarafyan
Actor Sarafyan brought the Cinderella tale to life in a gown by Christian Siriano. Being one of the first people on the red carpet granted her a little more screen time and we hope this is the level every guest will aspire to next time.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Although we’ve started to see the end of millennial pink as the go-to colour, Ross was close to reviving it in this dramatic bishop-sleeve gown by Valentino. The pleated waist detail added an exciting contrast to the volume of the dress. So what’s not to love about this outfit? Absolutely nothing.
Worst Dressed
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish was a multicoloured mess. Yes we can commend her for paying tribute to her Eritrean heritage but all those colours? Girl, if you are going to do something that was done before then at least do it better. Take a page out of Janelle Monae’s book next time.
Taraji P Henson
Taraji P Henson was confused. The actress looks confused and comes across as undecided between a gown and a cocktail dress. Are you cold? Are you hot? Something like the weather here in South Africa.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright just looked sad. Could it be because her 1920s-inspired lace dress didn’t come out the way she wanted, turning The Great Gatsby theme into The Worst Gatsby? We think she missed the memo. Sorry to bring it up again but a Wakanda-inspired dress would have been better.