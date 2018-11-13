Best & worst dressed celebs at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018

Victoria Beckham was officially crowned a Fashion Icon at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica, California, last night.

Now in it's 44th year, this annual awards show sees fans vote for their faves in a range of categories including Movies, Music, TV and Pop Culture.

While the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer took home a legitimate award at the ceremony, here's who we think should get best and worst dressed trophies for their red carpet looks: