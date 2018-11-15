Smoking hot news: Snoop Dogg is (finally) getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame!

After two decades of being in the rap game, Snoop Dogg is finally getting a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame in the States. This is in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle.

The legendary rapper will receive the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard which will be located in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio.

Late night TV show host, Kimmel will be doing the honours in giving Snoop his star. CEO and president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leon Gubler, soul singer Quincy Jones and hip hop icon Dr. Dre are also set to attend the ceremony which will take place on Monday November 19.