Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Mzansi, and we can't wait!

Funny Guy Dave Chappelle is coming to South Africa for his first ever tour on African soil, and we can't contain ourselves! The comedian will perform three shows around the country, starting off in Cape Town, Durban ending off in Joburg.

Chappelle celebrated 30 years in comedy last year by releasing four stand-up specials on Netflix which he accompanied with a double-feature vinyl comedy album. The 45 year old has since been nominated twice for the Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and Pollstar’s Comedy Tour of The Year Award.

Chappelle began his stand-up career in high school, but because of his age his mother would accompany him to clubs and shows. In the 90's Chappelle started gaining recognition for his work and made his first film debut in 1993 with the film Robin Hood: Men in Tights. In 1994 he was the youngest comedian to be featured on the show Comic Relief VI.

The entertainer has come a long way since, and is probably best known for his groundbreaking television sketch comedy program Chappelle’s Show. After a successful three year run, he quit the show and stayed out of the public eye. It was later revealed that the comedian had been hiding out in South Africa.

He came back to the fore in 2013 and boy did we miss him. We can’t wait to see him live!