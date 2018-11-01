Ciara, The Weeknd: these celebs killed with their Halloween costumes
Playing dress up has always been a childhood favourite for many and when there is a specific day dedicated to just dressing up, it would seem that people are more than happy to oblige…including celebrities.
The celebrities in the States tend to go all out come Halloween, and this year was no different.
Let’s take a look at the best celebrity Halloween costumes:
The Kardashian/Jenner sisters
The Kardashian/Jenner sisters all had their fair share of Halloween costumes yesterday. From Barbie to unicorns they were all fabulous. Our favourite though was their group outfits as Vicroria's Secret angels, talk about sexy!
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
It was Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash last night and the Queen of Halloween outdid herself once again as one part of the ogre couple Fiona. Her German boyfriend Tom Kaulitz was more than happy to play along.
Winnie Harlow
Supermodel Winnie Harlow channeled her inner Ru Paul and dressed as the famous entertainer, yes honey!
Lupita Nyong'o
The gorgeous Lupita Nyong'o took it back in time as Dionne Davenport from the popular film Clueless. Affectionately known as 'Dee' Nyongo'o definitely pulled it off. Blue eyes and all.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
One of the favourites was the Weeknd with bae, Bella Hadid as one TV's most loved couples. The ghoulish Beetlejuice and his wife Lydia Deetz.
Ciara
Ciara slayed with all types of #MelaninMagic in her Wakanda costume. A warrior at heart it was only fitting she dressed as one of the Dora Milaje from the popular Marvel movie Black Panther.