Ciara, The Weeknd: these celebs killed with their Halloween costumes

By Aneesa Adams - 01 November 2018 - 12:49
Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Image

Playing dress up has always been a childhood favourite for many and when there is a specific day dedicated to just dressing up, it would seem that people are more than happy to oblige…including celebrities.

The celebrities in the States tend to go all out come Halloween, and this year was no different.

Let’s take a look at the best celebrity Halloween costumes:

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters all had their fair share of Halloween costumes yesterday. From Barbie to unicorns they were all fabulous. Our favourite though was their group outfits as Vicroria's Secret angels, talk about sexy!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It was Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash last night and the Queen of Halloween outdid herself once again as one part of the ogre couple Fiona. Her German boyfriend Tom Kaulitz was more than happy to play along.

Winnie Harlow

Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Supermodel Winnie Harlow channeled her inner Ru Paul and dressed as the famous entertainer, yes honey!

Lupita Nyong'o

Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The gorgeous Lupita Nyong'o took it back in time as Dionne Davenport from the popular film Clueless. Affectionately known as 'Dee' Nyongo'o definitely pulled it off. Blue eyes and all.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

Image: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

One of the favourites was the Weeknd with bae, Bella Hadid as one TV's most loved couples. The ghoulish Beetlejuice and his wife Lydia Deetz.

Ciara

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Image

Ciara slayed with all types of #MelaninMagic in her Wakanda costume. A warrior at heart it was only fitting she dressed as one of the Dora Milaje from the popular Marvel movie Black Panther.

