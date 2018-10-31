Pic of The Day

Happy Halloween: Blue Mbombo channels Beyoncé

By SowetanLIVE - 31 October 2018 - 08:56
Image: INSTAGRAM

Happy Halloween!  One of our faves Blue Mbombo decided to snatch wigs!  Her Beyoncé costume  is the best one we've seen so far. 

How did she do fam? 

Meanwhile Bey decided to pay homage to one of the greatest R'N B voices of our time, Toni Braxton. 

