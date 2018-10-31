Happy Halloween: Blue Mbombo channels Beyoncé
Happy Halloween! One of our faves Blue Mbombo decided to snatch wigs! Her Beyoncé costume is the best one we've seen so far.
How did she do fam?
What's your alter ego???? Dress: @scalodesigner Hat: @anitaferreiradesigns Shoes: @michaelkors Bag: @forevernew_sa Earrings: @lovisajewellery Photographed: @emp_cyclone
Meanwhile Bey decided to pay homage to one of the greatest R'N B voices of our time, Toni Braxton.