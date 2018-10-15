The truth about food cravings while on your period

When aunt Flo comes around many women handle it differently. There are women who suffer from chronic period pain, irritability, sensitivity or even get constant food cravings. While many have believed that food cravings during this time are a myth, Kotex® along with their expert health educator and midwife- Sister Burgie Ireland, gives us the real story.

The food cravings women get are centered on comfort food specifically sweet treats or savoury fatty foods which are less likely related to diet and more likely coupled with hormones such as the stress hormone- cortisol and the happiness hormone- serotonin.

When a period begins cortisol levels rise while serotonin levels drop, the drop in these happiness levels then cause the cravings for sugary and fatty food. These foods create comfort for the body which then boost the serotonin levels back to normal and this process is why women get these cravings during that time of the month.