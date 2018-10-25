Patricia de Lille pulled no punches on Thursday‚ telling her last meeting of Cape Town city council as mayor that she would lay criminal charges against those smearing her name.

She said it was “grossly malicious” and a breach of council rules that documents‚ including a 2‚000-page report from a forensic investigation which recommends criminal action against her‚ had been leaked.

Addressing a meeting of the council where the Bowman Gilfillan report was due to be tabled behind closed doors‚ De Lille said the leaks constituted a clear attempt to “destroy my good name” when her support from communities spoke for itself.

Regarding the law firm’s report‚ she said: “I said from day one I would support it and give my full co-operation.”

She added that despite “factual errors” she had pointed out in response to the first Bowmans report in January‚ she continued to co-operate.