Nasty C, Kanye West & Moozlie: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend
It was a fun weekend of concerts, birthdays and trips to Dubai. This weekend celebrities showed no mercy on the timeline.
Seemingly staying at home was not on the agenda.
Here's some of what went down in celebville.
Nasty C's highly anticipated Ivyson Tour kicked off at Melrose Arch this weekend and it looks like it was insane! Fans went wild for the Hell Naw hit maker as he performed his latest hits on stage.
@KimKardashian You’re stunning.— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018
I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe
The gorgeous Kim Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday, but in normal Kanye style he surprised her with her gift one day early-a spectacular gift at that. Kim woke up to larger than life flower arrangement and a pianist playing beautiful music in their home.
Moozlie looked retro and chic in athleisure when she hosted the the junior NBA finals in Rustenburg.
Will Smith was living it up in Dubai where he took in all the sites, including a sunset dinner on the dunes. Smith, who has one of the funniest Instagram accounts around, shared he thinks he was a Sheikh or Pharaoh in his past life.
At the age of 44, Basetsana Kumalo is unapologetically running the fashion scene. The former Miss South Africa attended the Vodacom CEO awards with her hubby Romeo and the pair looked amazing.