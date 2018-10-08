Somizi, Shona Ferguson & Taraji P. Henson: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend
From engagement to kiddies parties and even some easy chilling, celebrities were living life unapologetically and we loved it!
Whether at AFI fashion week or touring Beverly Hills, celebrities were slaying over the weekend.
Here's some of what went down at celebville.
The Fergusons gave us all the feels with their recent trip to the States. It seems like these love birds fall more in love each year.
While we were all excited when Somizi popped the question to his bae earlier this year, this past weekend he had what he called an engagement dinner to celebrate the Motaung and Mhlongo families coming together.
Another loved up celeb, Taraji P. Henson, shared a sweet image of her and bae, Kelvin Hayden in honour of their two year anniversary.
Africa is in me. She is forever with me, in all her glory. She’s there when I wake up each morning, her love gently easing me into the day and she’s there when I go to sleep, head on the pillow next to mine. It’s no surprise then that she was with me at @afi_sa #AFIJFW #AFIJFW2018. I celebrate her with this dress by @quiteria_george and my choice of natural hair, inspired by Afrocentric ponytail Styled by @lucys_beautysalon . Oh Africa, I love you 🌍👸🏽💕. . 📸 @dillonbensusan
The beautiful Kefilwe Mabote slayed at AFI Joburg Fashion week in a dress by Quiteria & George.
Halle Berry celebrated her son Maceo's 5th birthday this weekend and held an animal themed party for him. How Sweet!