Somizi, Shona Ferguson & Taraji P. Henson: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend

By S Mag - 08 October 2018 - 11:05
Image: Instagram/Somizi

From engagement to kiddies parties and even some easy chilling, celebrities were living life unapologetically and we loved it!

Whether at AFI fashion week or touring Beverly Hills, celebrities were slaying over the weekend.

Here's some of what went down at celebville.

The Fergusons gave us all the feels with their recent trip to the States. It seems like these love birds fall more in love each year.

While we were all excited when Somizi popped the question to his bae earlier this year, this past weekend he had what he called an engagement dinner to celebrate the Motaung and Mhlongo families coming together.

Another loved up celeb, Taraji P. Henson, shared a sweet image of her and bae, Kelvin Hayden in honour of their two year anniversary. 

The beautiful Kefilwe Mabote slayed at AFI Joburg Fashion week in a dress by Quiteria & George.

Halle Berry celebrated her son Maceo's 5th birthday this weekend and held an animal themed party for him. How Sweet!

