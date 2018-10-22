A man, who viciously attacked his wife - who died on the way to hospital - and one-year-old child, was hunted down by neighbours and beaten to death in Limpopo.

The 30-year-old carried out his attack with an “unknown sharp instrument” during an apparent domestic dispute at Seshego Zone 6‚ outside Polokwane‚ over the weekend.

“The victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment by members of the community‚ but the woman died on the way to hospital‚ while the child is still recuperating in hospital with serious injuries‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“Instead of calling the police‚ members of the community mobilised and hunted down the suspect until they caught him and assaulted him to death with various objects.”

Police arrived and launched a manhunt for those involved in the mob killing.