Despite risks identified by officials‚ parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education feels confident that schools are ready for the matric exams.

This comes after the department of basic education (DBE) and the education quality control body Umalusi briefed the committee on Tuesday.

The DBE said 796‚542 matriculants registered for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams‚ which start on October 22 and run until November 28‚ with 147 exam papers. This consists of 629‚141 full-time and 167‚401 part-time students.