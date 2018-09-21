Michael B. Jordan vs Wakanda star
Fashion brand Coach has hit an international milestone. Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has just been announced as the first global face of Coach menswear business. This golden partnership for men’s ready-to-wear accessories and fragrance hosts a number of global advertising campaigns, which will be part of the Spring 2019 collection.
This Wakanda prince is very much excited to be part of the brand, “I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision. I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens," he says.
Creative Director Stuart Vevers is also thrilled to have Jordan on board, “Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy, I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.” says Vevers. Coach started as a men’s accessory brand 75 years ago in New York. Today it is a leading fashion brand in craftsmanship and leather innovation.