Michael B. Jordan vs Wakanda star

Creative Director Stuart Vevers is also thrilled to have Jordan on board, “Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy, I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.” says Vevers. Coach started as a men’s accessory brand 75 years ago in New York. Today it is a leading fashion brand in craftsmanship and leather innovation.