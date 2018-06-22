The top moments from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton debut

In an interview before the show took place, Abloh said he was trying to make something luxurious approachable. His inspiration for the collection was both literal and figurative.

“Essential to my show concept is a global view on diversity linked to the travel DNA of the brand,” he said. Abloh and his team also created a world diagram on the seats that displayed the models and their parent’s birthplace. The first issue of his terminology of design was also placed on each seat.