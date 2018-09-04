Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz African holiday
Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beats are living their best African dream as they vacation in Egypt. The loved up couple, who are currently on holiday in Egypt with their sons, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali Dean, are also sharing the family vacation with Swizz's three other children and his ex-wife.
The couple seem to not only be having fun, but have also gone through what appear to be a number of spiritual and cultural experiences as seen on their Instagrams.
Here are some of our favourite moments.
The Sphinx Experience
The couple looked all loved up in-front of the Geat Sphinx of Giza, with Keys even comparing the magnificence of the monument to their love...how cute!
Mixing with the locals
Swizz seems to be totally immersing himself with the locals, posting a snap of himself out and about.
A family affair
Swizz had the whole family out in Egypt, all five of his children wife Alica and ex- wife Mashonda. It was a family affair indeed that embraced only positive vibes. In an Instagram post Swizz describes the trip as a spiritual awakening for both the adults and the youths.
Picturesque views
Behind every ruin or in front of every structure it seemed as if the picture opportunities were unlimited and the pair took advantage of every moment.