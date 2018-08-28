#TravelTuesday: 5 places you need to travel to in your 20's
If you are in your 20s, young and too broke to travel is what society says you are.
Let's change that and see the world. A trip need not cost an arm and a leg.
Let's take a look at five countries to travel to in your 20's:
1. Tanzania
In our beautiful continent, Tanzania is a must-see. Not only is it easy on the pocket but has spectacular natural beauty. If you are a wildlife fan, there is the wildebeest and zebra migration. From the Ngorongoro reserve, they stomp their way through the Serengeti and end their journey in Kenya. Camping is the ideal accommodation for this adventure.
2. Havana
This Caribbean island is full of youthful energy. According to Student Universe, the majority of the hotels in the capital Havana are close to the shoreline, giving visitors easy access to beaches and the nightlife. Just walking around in the city is a culture shock – and it costs nothing.
3. Czech Republic
It might be a travel cliché but the capital Prague is still one of the best spots for backpackers on a budget. Two of the best areas to stay in are Vinohrady and Zizkov, frequented by trendy young Praguers. There’s plenty to do for free in the city centre, including Prague Castle. According to US News,the building holds the record for being the largest coherent castle complex in the world. It is also the residence of the country’s president.
4. Phuket
The island of Phuket is the perfect place to experience Asia on a budget. From the food to the accommodation, this destination won’t weigh heavy on your wallet, especially because of the favourable exchange rate. Shopping at the local markets will get you the best deals. Street food is also economical and popular in the region.
5. Northern Cape
If your budget doesn’t extend to going abroad, the Northern Cape is one of South Africa’s hidden gems. Full of history dating back to the San people, the Richtersveld is the place to go to see cave paintings. Towards the end of August, Namaqualand is a carpet of wild flowers in bloom - one of the natural wonders of the world. You can also take a trip down the Orange River, which flows from the Lesotho highlands to the Atlantic Ocean.