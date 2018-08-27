S Mag

PICS | The US Open is Serena Williams fashion runway

By Zola Zingithwa - 27 August 2018 - 08:00
Serena Williams at the 2016 US Open tennis tournament. New York. USA. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Whether she wins her 22nd grand slam or not at this year’s US Open, Serena Williams will still be the queen of the court. Williams is set to appear in a collection put together by high-fashion designer Virgil Abloh, aptly named the Queen Collection. It will be a collaboration between the tennis superstar, her sponsor Nike and Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director for men’s wear.

Abloh was inspired by Williams’ love of ballet, which is why he is using a “ballerina-esque silhouette” and tulle. He described tennis as “an aggressive and powerful game” but one that also has “touch and finesse”, characteristics he attributes to Williams too, and which he is incorporating in the designs.

Williams has always been a trendsetter on the courts. She has pushed boundaries (and raised eyebrows) with her clothing. We don’t only watch her for her sporting prowess but to rate her outfits too. For example, her choice at this year’s French Open, a “Wakanda-inspired catsuit”, caused a flurry of media attention dedicated to dissecting her fashion choice.

Although Serena has experimented with sports fashion throughout her career, she has showed off her most daring outfits at the US Open. It is therefore fitting that Abloh for Serena should debut at the 50th edition of the tournament.

While we wait to see Williams stun in the new collection, here are five other times she has turned the US Open into a runway show.

The Jumpsuit (2002)

Serena Williams at the US Open August 26, 2002 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The boots and studs (2004)

Serena Williams at the 2004 US Open in New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Serena Williams at the 2004 US Open in New York. (Photo by Ron Angle/WireImage)
The red number (2008)

Serena Williams holds her trophy after winning at the 2008 US Open in New York. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The black and pink leopard print (2014)

Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open in New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open finals in New York. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The pink-striped lady (2016)

Serena Williams at the 2016 US Open in New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Serena Williams at 2016 US Open in New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
