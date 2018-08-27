PICS | The US Open is Serena Williams fashion runway

Whether she wins her 22nd grand slam or not at this year’s US Open, Serena Williams will still be the queen of the court. Williams is set to appear in a collection put together by high-fashion designer Virgil Abloh, aptly named the Queen Collection. It will be a collaboration between the tennis superstar, her sponsor Nike and Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director for men’s wear.

Abloh was inspired by Williams’ love of ballet, which is why he is using a “ballerina-esque silhouette” and tulle. He described tennis as “an aggressive and powerful game” but one that also has “touch and finesse”, characteristics he attributes to Williams too, and which he is incorporating in the designs.