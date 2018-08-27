PICS | The US Open is Serena Williams fashion runway
Whether she wins her 22nd grand slam or not at this year’s US Open, Serena Williams will still be the queen of the court. Williams is set to appear in a collection put together by high-fashion designer Virgil Abloh, aptly named the Queen Collection. It will be a collaboration between the tennis superstar, her sponsor Nike and Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director for men’s wear.
Abloh was inspired by Williams’ love of ballet, which is why he is using a “ballerina-esque silhouette” and tulle. He described tennis as “an aggressive and powerful game” but one that also has “touch and finesse”, characteristics he attributes to Williams too, and which he is incorporating in the designs.
Williams has always been a trendsetter on the courts. She has pushed boundaries (and raised eyebrows) with her clothing. We don’t only watch her for her sporting prowess but to rate her outfits too. For example, her choice at this year’s French Open, a “Wakanda-inspired catsuit”, caused a flurry of media attention dedicated to dissecting her fashion choice.
Although Serena has experimented with sports fashion throughout her career, she has showed off her most daring outfits at the US Open. It is therefore fitting that Abloh for Serena should debut at the 50th edition of the tournament.
While we wait to see Williams stun in the new collection, here are five other times she has turned the US Open into a runway show.
The Jumpsuit (2002)
The boots and studs (2004)
The red number (2008)
The black and pink leopard print (2014)
The pink-striped lady (2016)