In the world of fashion, black is the new black

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 31 May 2018 - 13:24
Virgil Abloh is Louis Vuitton's first black creative director. / Francois Durand/Getty Images
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh recently made history by becoming Louis Vuitton's first black creative director.

The Ghanaian-American designer, who has made a name for himself in recent years with his popular luxury streetwear brand Off-White, was nominated for menswear designer of the year for 2018 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Balmain

Designer Olivier Rousteing is the creative behind Balmain. Having joined the French house in 2009, Rousteing was appointed creative director in 2011 and has since transformed the brand with his "Balmain Army". The likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Naomi Campbell are among his willing recruits.

Givenchy Homme

In 2003, menswear designer Ozwald Boateng was named creative director of Givenchy Homme.

The British-Ghanaian designer, who trained in Savile Row in London, has established himself as a fashion force.

