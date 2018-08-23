Happy birthday to the hashtag! Here are 5 times the # blew up social media

This was a movement started by students at the University of Witwatersrand in February three years ago. It was in support of the high registration fees and high fees students had to pay, some, who could not afford to. The movement spread like wildfire and became an international ideology that a number of students veered towards as students from countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and China stood in solidarity with South Africa and protested in their own countries. Universities across South Africa were affected to the extent of postponing exams and classes. In 2016 there was some sort of breakthrough when former President Jacob Zuma announced a 0% fee increase for 2017. In the wake of the protests, many were jailed and are now seeking amnesty from President Cyril Ramaphosa.