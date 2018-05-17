Lifestyle changes give birth to Yo Coco

Sinenhlanhla Ndlela is a self-proclaimed lover of iced desserts, so much so she made a business out of it by making dairy-free ice-cream.

Who is Sinenhlanhla Ndlela?

I don't even know where to begin because Yo Coco is basically my life now. I'm originally from KwaZulu-Natal, in the Drakensberg. I did TV writing and post-production and I also do photography, so I'm a very creative person.

How did you fall in love with the business of making ice-cream?

I've always been in love with ice-cream. It's so comforting. In 2016, I decided that I wanted to exclude dairy from my diet, but realised I would not be able to have ice-cream. Then I started looking into making my own ice-cream I could enjoy dairy-free. That's how Yo Coco was born.

What challenges have you faced since you started Yo Coco ice-cream?

I have faced obvious challenges like funding. I wasn't interested in business which is a weird thing now that I'm fully in it.

Being a creative person I just love creating and not necessarily making money from creating, so I had to just adjust: how do I keep this passion and still make it profitable? Employing people is hard but I've finally made my dream team.