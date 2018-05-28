Limpopo school teacher accused of beating pupils

The Limpopo department of education has launched an investigation into the assault of pupils at a school in GaKgapane, near Modjadjiskloof.

A teacher at Modubatse Secondary School was recorded in a video using a fan belt to assault pupils.

The pupils were allegedly accused of making noise in a Grade 12 class.

Sowetan has seen the video.

The DA has called for the immediate suspension of the teacher. The party's provincial leader, Jacques Smalle, urged MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe to establish an investigation into the incident and take action against the teacher.

"The DA is of the view that the teacher who is seen in a video assaulting pupils has violated Section 12 of the Constitution that stipulates that everyone has a right not to be treated or punished in a cruel, inhumane or degrading way," said Smalle.

He said the party was giving Kgetjepe 24 hours to suspend the teacher.

"If he fails to do that we will approach the South African Human Rights Commission and the police to lay criminal charges against the teacher," Smalle said.

He said they had been informed that the incident was not the first at the school.

However, provincial department of education spokesman Sam Makondo confirmed that the department has already launched an investigation into the matter and that "appropriate" action would be taken in due course.

"If indeed the teacher has conducted himself in such manner, then heads will roll," said Makondo, who added that anybody administering corporal punishment on pupils should face the law.

Makondo said they viewed the allegations in a very serious light but were also wary of a situation where the same DA would come hard at the department and accuse them of suspending the teacher without following proper procedure.