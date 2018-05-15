S Mag

People's Bae, Ndlozi, snatches wigs on eNCA

By thango ntwasa - 15 May 2018 - 10:46
Image: Instagram

There are many reasons why people love Mbuyeni Ndlozi.  As the resident people's bae he often slays all his interviews, parliament appearances and public speeches.

So it came as quite the pleasant surprise when eNCA put him in the presenter seat last night to host As it Happens as a guest anchor.

This will be part of eNCA's pilot project to invite politicians to guest anchor the news under the hashtag #AsItHappens. The experiment will see a range of politicians in charge of the 8pm slot.

Fans of Ndlozi were excited to see him show off some impressive presenting skills. His opening statement addressed the issue of ever growing gender based violence towards women.

The guest for the episode was columnist and former editor of Business Day, Peter Bruce. Ndlozi questioned Bruce about his recent opinion piece which suggested only a "tiny" section of the black population wanted to use land to farm.

Bruce explained that he had no source about the point he made and that it was, well, simply an opinion.

Ndlozi was not having it and questioned why Bruce would make such a huge claim without any actual stats as an experienced writer. Twitter fans were quick to react to Ndlozi's observation and Bruce's inability to defend his unfounded opinions.

While Ndlozi slayed on the presenter chair, we cannot wait to see who else will get to host #AsItHappens. Which politician are you excited to see host the next installment of the news?

