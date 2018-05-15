People's Bae, Ndlozi, snatches wigs on eNCA

There are many reasons why people love Mbuyeni Ndlozi. As the resident people's bae he often slays all his interviews, parliament appearances and public speeches.

So it came as quite the pleasant surprise when eNCA put him in the presenter seat last night to host As it Happens as a guest anchor.

This will be part of eNCA's pilot project to invite politicians to guest anchor the news under the hashtag #AsItHappens. The experiment will see a range of politicians in charge of the 8pm slot.