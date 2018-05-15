People's Bae, Ndlozi, snatches wigs on eNCA
There are many reasons why people love Mbuyeni Ndlozi. As the resident people's bae he often slays all his interviews, parliament appearances and public speeches.
So it came as quite the pleasant surprise when eNCA put him in the presenter seat last night to host As it Happens as a guest anchor.
This will be part of eNCA's pilot project to invite politicians to guest anchor the news under the hashtag #AsItHappens. The experiment will see a range of politicians in charge of the 8pm slot.
[BEHIND THE SCENES] #AsItHappens with Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi. Take a look at how The People's Bae was feeling before and after anchoring live on eNCA. He also has some tips for the politicians who will be presenting on #DStv403 in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Sv4LLj9ISL— eNCA (@eNCA) May 14, 2018
Fans of Ndlozi were excited to see him show off some impressive presenting skills. His opening statement addressed the issue of ever growing gender based violence towards women.
#AsItHappens— Mzansi Facts (@mzansi_facts) May 14, 2018
this introduction...
Mbuyiseni kills it!
killer intro' pic.twitter.com/kAXgR7bt60
#AsItHappens Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opening on the culture of rape & gender based violence pic.twitter.com/5YDVmLdxQj— Povo News (@povonewsafrica) May 14, 2018
The guest for the episode was columnist and former editor of Business Day, Peter Bruce. Ndlozi questioned Bruce about his recent opinion piece which suggested only a "tiny" section of the black population wanted to use land to farm.
Bruce explained that he had no source about the point he made and that it was, well, simply an opinion.
[EARLIER] #AsItHappens: Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi in conversation with Peter Bruce @Bruceps. He asks him about an opinion piece that Bruce wrote stating that a tiny minority of black people want to farm. Asks him about the source he used to arrive to that conclusion. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/pwDZOTxPcP— eNCA (@eNCA) May 14, 2018
Ndlozi was not having it and questioned why Bruce would make such a huge claim without any actual stats as an experienced writer. Twitter fans were quick to react to Ndlozi's observation and Bruce's inability to defend his unfounded opinions.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi dealing with Peter Bruce on #AsItHappens pic.twitter.com/ikAWdVXNMT— Public Protester (@Pasco_e) May 14, 2018
What was Peter Bruce hoping to achieve by agreeing to an interview by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi?— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 14, 2018
Peter wa batho couldn't handle superior logic#AsItHappens pic.twitter.com/Lmx60zqyW2
Mbuyiseni is just genuinely beautiful omg and his personality is amazing 😍😭 https://t.co/8KbcKQGief— . (@MeliLumko) May 14, 2018
Well Done to enca for actually being bold enough to allow Mbuyiseni to host, he’s smart, confident and was completely himself - and humorous too 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— •RoseBud• (@Thobi_M) May 14, 2018
While Ndlozi slayed on the presenter chair, we cannot wait to see who else will get to host #AsItHappens. Which politician are you excited to see host the next installment of the news?