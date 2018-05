And in a television interview yesterday‚ DA MP Natasha Mazzone said she agreed that the matter was complex and needed careful engagement.

But Bhanga said he agreed with Maimane and that “white privilege cannot be ignored or swept under the table”.

“It’s a fact that apartheid in its subtle form was created to give privilege to a group of people‚” Bhanga said.

Apartheid had ensured that white people were at an advantage while black people were at a disadvantage‚ and this was evident in the country’s socioeconomic structure.

“That’s why you see that black people stay in the townships while white people stay in the suburbs‚” he said. “We are still suffering from that inequality in South Africa.

“The DA’s position is to redress that and make sure that we change it.”

“We can’t use semantics‚” Bhanga said. “Mmusi is correct‚ there is white privilege and the fact that white people continue to live better‚ and the inequality is that the majority of black people live in poverty and in squalor.”

Maimane tweeted yesterday: “I firmly stand by [my Freedom Day] comments. SA remains deeply unequal‚ with black South Africans locked out of opportunities. We must focus on solving the problem. Liberation of one race is not the enslaving of another – all of us‚ black & white‚ must come together to build.”