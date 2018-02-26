3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the bastards get you down.Rihanna
My definition of power is working hard to achieve your dreams. It's in knowing that you can be whoever or whatever you want to be; it's in believing that you're destined for greater things.DJ Zinhle
Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.Golda Meir