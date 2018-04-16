Beyonce, Rihanna & Diddy: See what the stars got up to at Coachella

Looking at all the fanfare around Coachella, (or as social media has coined it: BeyChella), you’d be forgiven for thinking Beyonce´was the only celebrity who slayed at the music festival.

Yes, Beyonce´snatched wigs with her out of this world headlining performance which included several costume changes, but Mrs Carter wasn’t the only celebrity spotted looking fierce at the festival.

Other celebrities that made an appearance at Coachella included Rihanna, Diddy and girlfriend Cassie, as well as Amber Rose.