Cardi B reveals baby bump in style!

By Thango Ntwasa - 09 April 2018 - 13:08
Image: Getty Images

In 2017, rapper Belcalis "Cardi B" Almanzar dominated dance floors and playlists with Bodak Yellow, however the 25 year-old-rapper has bigger news to celebrate, she has a new album and a bun in the oven. Card B announced her pregnancy Beyoncé-style during a performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend while performing her latest single, Be Careful, in a sheer Christian Siriano gown.

Cardi B’s baby daddy and boo is Migos rapper, Kiari "Offset" Cephus whom she has been dating for the past year. The couple announced their engagement in October 2017.

The couple have shared their excitement on their social media as well. Offset swooned over the "new chapter" in their lives while Cardi B took the time to thank those who showed some love for her pregnancy. Her fans also shared their excitement for the rapper's first child on their social media.

