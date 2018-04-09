Cardi B reveals baby bump in style!
In 2017, rapper Belcalis "Cardi B" Almanzar dominated dance floors and playlists with Bodak Yellow, however the 25 year-old-rapper has bigger news to celebrate, she has a new album and a bun in the oven. Card B announced her pregnancy Beyoncé-style during a performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend while performing her latest single, Be Careful, in a sheer Christian Siriano gown.
Cardi b dropped her debut album and a whole baby bump pic.twitter.com/HMERyerBMV— justin (@JUSTlNW) April 8, 2018
Cardi B’s baby daddy and boo is Migos rapper, Kiari "Offset" Cephus whom she has been dating for the past year. The couple announced their engagement in October 2017.
Cardi B on meeting Offset pic.twitter.com/ovHUmYPBBh— Female Rappers (@FemaleRapperss) November 29, 2017
The couple have shared their excitement on their social media as well. Offset swooned over the "new chapter" in their lives while Cardi B took the time to thank those who showed some love for her pregnancy. Her fans also shared their excitement for the rapper's first child on their social media.
let’s just acknowledge the fact @iamcardib was BUSTING HER ASS creating this bomb ass album, doing performing and all....PREGNANT. you really out did ya self sis, owww🙌🏽👑 #BabyBardi— dëë (@uniteddeerules) April 8, 2018
C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018