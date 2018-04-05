Queen B announces return of Being Bonang
Bring out the champagne dahlings because Bonang Matheba's Being Bonang is set to return for a second season. The show was not originally billed for a second season following low ratings which failed to draw more than 300000 viewers for the season. However, yesterday at a Courvoisier event announcing rapper Anatii as the latest addition to the alcohol brand's ambassadors, Matheba made the surprising announcement. The second season is set for release on May 4th which Matheba alluded to, under the tagline "May the 4th be with you".
@bonang_m confirming that new season of #BeingBonang is happening on the 4th May 2018.— Andile Human (@AndileHuman) April 4, 2018
📹Video courtesy to: @Tlale_large 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JZoQoqhmZ6
The first season followed the larger than life TV personality's journey in the entertainment industry. The cast included her quiet cousin, Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe, who also hinted on the return on her social media.
Although not much has been hinted in terms of content it will be feature a single Bonang Matheba who was dating rapper Keenan "AKA" Forbes in season one.
The first season of Being Bonang also garnered fame for Matheba and Mekgwe's slang which included popular term, "mohgel", which was equally as popular as the phrase "ska be hemisa, ska ba forgiva," (don't let them breathe, don't forgive them) when giving advice on what one should do with their haters.
....May the 4th be with you. 🔪🍊 pic.twitter.com/8B6ucB1kor— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 4, 2018
Somizi after learning that Bonang is coming back with season two of #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/n435Hfduwi— Good Vibes 🌸 (@Passeks) April 4, 2018
Me waiting for Being Bonang season 2 pic.twitter.com/Qkz6iS8Ead— Helga Hufflepuff ✨ (@Candicefraser_) April 4, 2018
I’m not mad at season 2 of Being Bonang. Hopefully she’ll let us in this time around. Not all of that fluffy stuff— Wax On Wax Off (@oreegill) April 4, 2018
@bonang_m is going to bless SA with new quotes and phrases on Being Bonang season 2.😂— Agnes 💫 (@thendo_limbo) April 4, 2018
I can't wait!😍😭