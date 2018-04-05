S Mag

Queen B announces return of Being Bonang

By Thango Ntwasa - 05 April 2018 - 12:16
Bring out the champagne dahlings because Bonang Matheba's Being Bonang is set to return for a second season.  The show was not originally billed for a second season following low ratings which failed to draw more than 300000 viewers for the season. However, yesterday at a Courvoisier event announcing rapper Anatii as the latest addition to the alcohol brand's ambassadors, Matheba made the surprising announcement.  The second season is set for release on May 4th which Matheba alluded to, under the tagline "May the 4th be with you".

The first season followed the larger than life TV personality's journey in the entertainment industry. The cast included her quiet cousin, Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe, who also hinted on the return on her social media. 

Although not much has been hinted in terms of content it will be feature a single Bonang Matheba who was dating rapper Keenan "AKA" Forbes in season one.

The first season of Being Bonang also garnered fame for Matheba and Mekgwe's slang which included popular term, "mohgel", which was equally as popular as the phrase "ska be hemisa, ska ba forgiva," (don't let them breathe, don't forgive them) when giving advice on what one should do with their haters.

