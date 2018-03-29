Yaass queen! How drag culture has revolutionised language

The next time you perfect your face beat, just remember that drag queens the world over have beeen working it! Previously marginalised, the drag culture, which sees men take on feminine roles for the purpose of entertainment, has slowly but fiercely sashayed its way into pop culture.

This week sees the return of reality show, RuPaul's Drag Race, which not only marks a milestone for the reality series which is celebrating a decade, but also celebrates 10 years of drag queen culture on mainstream television.

With ever growing popularity, the show has given viewers a peek into the fabulous world of drag queens. So popular is the show, that VH1, where it is broadcast, has increased the running time from 40 to 90 minutes. The waves have also been felt on social media, with audience measurement system, Nielsen, rating the show in the top seven for social media engagement for the previous season.

Whether you knew it or not (or whether you like it or not), drag culture is here to stay, and has even heavily influenced, not only pop culture, but also the way in which we speak. Here is a collection of words you probably didn't know comes from the fantastic world of drag.

"Shade/Throw shade"

To shade means to publicly criticise or express contempt for someone, with the act of doing this referred to as throwing shade. The term was first defined by drag queens in the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning which explored drag and gay culture in New York. RuPual's Drag Race incorporates a segment called "Reading is fundamental" where contestants throw shade at each other.