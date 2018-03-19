Soccer

Puma reveals new kits for Russia Fifa World Cup

By Tiisetso Malepa - 19 March 2018 - 13:22
New Puma kits released by the global sportswear company on Monday March 19 2018. These jerseys will also be worn for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.
Image: Supplied by PumaSA

Global Sportswear Company Puma on Monday revealed the kits for its national team’s Federations to be worn at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The new kits will be paraded during the March Fifa international window and beyond‚ Puma announced in a statement on Monday.

The ten stylish kits for the national teams include four from the African continent Ghana‚ Ivory Coast‚ Cameroon and Senegal.

Of the four nations‚ only Senegal will be representing Africa in the global showpiece.

The other countries are Austria‚ Serbia‚ Urugauy‚ Switzerland‚ Italy and the Czech Republic.

According to Puma‚ each design incorporates the brand’s evoKNIT thermoregulation technology delivering an enhanced moisture management and adaptive cooling system that helps create the perfect on-pitch body temperature.

"With this clean, contemporary design statement, we wanted to strip back all the noise and elements that stand between our teams, players, and crowd, to celebrate what they play for, the badge, the flag, and the fans," said Pumaj's Teamsport Creative Director Stefano Favaro in a statement.

