Celebrity couples workout goals

By Thango Ntwasa - 15 March 2018 - 14:46
Working out alone can be tedious if you enjoy the company of others. According to Shape magazine, there are eight reasons why you should consider having a gym partner. Some of these include that you will be motivated, and it decreases the likelihood of quitting. 

Some of our local celebs seem to have latched on to this, as they choose to work out with their baes.   Here are five of our favourite celeb couples who constantly hit the gym together.

Lehasa and Cleo Moloi

The gorgeous couple met at a casting and have been loved up since. If they are not at their latest casting call, the acting and modelling duo can be seen posting their body positive fitness routines.

Yonda Thomas and Taz Emerans

When he is not preparing for his latest role and she is not hard at work as a medical student, Yonda Thomas and his girlfriend, Taz Emerans are definitely Instagram workout goals. Their squat regiment is one for the brave. 

Meagan Goode and DeVon Franklin

This couple made waves when the sexy Hollywood actress found love with the charming preacher. The sexy pair can be seen all over social media slaying with their intense workouts. 

Clint and Steffi's intense body workout.

Clint Brink and Steffi van Wyk-Brink

After a three month courtship that began on Instagram, this pair tied the knot in an outdoor wedding. Their bond is just as tight when they are each other's personal trainers during workouts.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir

Although he has constantly admitted to being a demanding boyfriend Keyshia's love for rapper Gucci Mane kept the couple intact during his two year incarceration. The couple stays fit with a cardiovascular workout which Keiysha posts regularly on her Instagram.

