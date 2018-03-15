'I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied,' says Chiefs keeper Itu Khune

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune reckons he still has a decade left in him as far as his career is concerned.

Khune, who turns 31 in June, has come a long way since making his PSL debut in 2007. He made his 300th start for Chiefs when they beat Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup recently.

He's joined the likes of Doctor ‘16V’ Khumalo [397 starts], Brian ‘Spiderman’ Baloyi [347], Thabo ‘Tsiki Tsiki’ Mooki (329], Siphiwe Tshabalala [323] and Tinashe Nengomasha [311] amongst the Amakhosi players with 300 or more starts for the club.

The Ventersdorp-born goalie has expressed delight in joining this exclusive club, but added that he’s far from being satisfied.

“I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied because I could have played more games for the club if it wasn’t for injuries, but the challenges are there,” Khune reflected.

“As footballers, we are bound to have those challenges and how you bounce back, how strong you are mentally, is what’s important. I’m happy that I have reached such a milestone.”