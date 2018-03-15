'I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied,' says Chiefs keeper Itu Khune
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune reckons he still has a decade left in him as far as his career is concerned.
Khune, who turns 31 in June, has come a long way since making his PSL debut in 2007. He made his 300th start for Chiefs when they beat Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup recently.
He's joined the likes of Doctor ‘16V’ Khumalo [397 starts], Brian ‘Spiderman’ Baloyi [347], Thabo ‘Tsiki Tsiki’ Mooki (329], Siphiwe Tshabalala [323] and Tinashe Nengomasha [311] amongst the Amakhosi players with 300 or more starts for the club.
The Ventersdorp-born goalie has expressed delight in joining this exclusive club, but added that he’s far from being satisfied.
“I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied because I could have played more games for the club if it wasn’t for injuries, but the challenges are there,” Khune reflected.
“As footballers, we are bound to have those challenges and how you bounce back, how strong you are mentally, is what’s important. I’m happy that I have reached such a milestone.”
Khune has over the years won numerous individual awards and has also had some success with Chiefs in terms of trophies. He's also got the Bafana Bafana record appearance in sight as he currently sits on 86 appearances, while the record holder Aaron Mokoena is on 107.
“It’s not that I’m competing or I want to break records, but I just wanna continue doing what I love, which is to play football.
“’I've said this before and I’m saying it again; if Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can win Ballon d'Or ive times and are still not satisfied, and they want to win more, so who am I to say I’m satisfied with what I have achieved?
“I’m always motivated to win and like I said, I’m not chasing records. I’m not trying to break anyone’s record, but I just wanna continue doing what I love, what I enjoy.
"If I have to win the league times and win the goalkeeper of the season [award] ten times, why not? It’s just going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and discipline for me to achieve that,” Khune added.