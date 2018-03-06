AKA and Kwesta to perform at SXSW music festival in America
A year after slaying audiences in Texas at SXSW‚ Kwesta is making a return to the prestigious music festival‚ and this time he's going with AKA.
It was announced this week that the pair will be performing alongside Talib Kweli and several others at the Blast Live event in Austin next weekend.
AKA will also perform at the Sounds from Africa & the Caribbean show to be held at 800 Congress avenue the next day.
The shows will come only weeks after SA DJ Black Coffee performed at the prestigious Apollo Theatre in New York. Black Coffee was one of only a handful of DJs to have ever played at the venue.
He used his experience to encourage other South African artists to join him on the venue's legendary list of performers.
Signed the Wall on Stage @ApolloTheater ......waiting for more African Children to sign next to me.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🇿🇦 #trustyourdopeness pic.twitter.com/xpfa303GBA— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) March 4, 2018