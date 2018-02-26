Janelle Monae: The new comeback queen

Critics were abuzz over the weekend with her two new music videos.

The first, Django Jane, explores a Marrakesh aesthetic while Monae raps about female empowerment.

She reminisces, "Remember when they used to say I look too mannish?" as she celebrates her successes and evolution in fashion and film. In a shout out to the Times Up movement, Monae continues the political rhetoric of her previous albums Electric Lady and Wondaland Presents: The Eephus rapping: "and hit the mute button, let the vagina have a monologue," calling for more women to speak out on taboo topics à la Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologue.