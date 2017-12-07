Resign from bad brows!

Practice makes perfect, he adds: “It took me many attempts to master and be confident in doing my brows. Don't Give Up -- wipes exist for a reason,” says the self-taught make-up artist, who is on a crusade to end what he calls “eyebrow murder”. “We need to get rid of the straight line, the geometric shape and other unmentionables which have sadly replaced many beautiful brows and ruined stunning faces out there.”

Zuma believes there are several types of brows one can create. Here are his tips for what he calls his favourite, “the clean, graphic, striking brow”.

1. Comb out your brows and use a clear brow set gel to keep them in place.



2. Draw a line at the bottom and top of your brow and fill in between those lines, adding intensity of colour from roughly the middle to the tail. MAC eyebrow pencils are my go-to products as they are precise and give instant gratification.



3. I am a great fan of natural highlights under the brow -- using a concealer that's a tone lighter than your foundation works magic.