Pencil artist lines up celebs

No one can deny the importance of talent when creating works of art, but it is not the only thing. In addition, one needs to learn techniques and skills to present realistic drawings.

Such an artist, who has an ability to create stunning pencil drawings, is Heath Hlatshwayo. Born in Angola, he grew up in Nellmapius, Pretoria.

So gifted is this man that he makes it all look easy.

The 25-year-old captures beauty in humans and nature with precision and flair.

As a modern artist, Hlatshwayo uses social networking to market his talent and it has paid off for him.

He is fast making a name for himself on Twitter and Facebook with his posts of celebrity portraits.