Tshwane Gospel Choir 4th Annual Live DVD recording

Tshwane Gospel Choir will be recording their live dvd on the 9th of December 2017.

Fans of the group can expect a night of devotional music and the comedy stylings of Ditsebe.com as the comedian will be the MC of the night.

The night of gospel music will be held at the State Theatre in Pretoria. The group will feature artists such as Takie Ndou, Bheka Mthethwa , Thabang Mavunga and Godrey Mahlangu.

In a statement Boitumelo Langa, choir manager, expressed that gospel lovers should look forward to a night filled with the’ holy spirit’.