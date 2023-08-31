×

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss of death to his job

In this episode Rams Mabote explains why Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales should kiss his job goodbye.

By Staff Reporter - 31 August 2023 - 08:23
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign after the kissing scandal.
Image: Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images
Image: Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

LISTEN HERE: 

