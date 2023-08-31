Already have an account?
Sign In
×
We've got news for you.
Register on
SowetanLIVE
at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Podcast
Light Version
Podcast
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss of death to his job
In this episode Rams Mabote explains why Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales should kiss his job goodbye.
By
Staff Reporter
-
31 August 2023 - 08:23
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign after the kissing scandal.
Image:
Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images
LISTEN HERE:
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1355254">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
Subscribe for free future episodes:
iono.fm
|
Spotify
|
PlayerFM
|
Pocket Casts
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: An Idiot’s Guide To Brics
In this episode Rams Mabote explains the good, the bad and the funny of BRICS.
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a mission impossible even before launch?
In this episode Rams Mabote takes a look at the convention to sign the moonshot pact of opposition parties.
Podcast
2 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: South African potholes are not for the fainthearted
In this episode Rams Mabote gives a 10-Step guide of how to survive potholes in South Africa.
Podcast
4 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zandile Khumalo puts up a hilarious fight against defence lawyers
In this episode Rams Mabote looks at the testimony of Zandile Khumalo at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Podcast
1 month ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Radical Economic Transformation on show at a Midrand restaurant
In this episode Rams Mabote analyses a R275 000 bill accumulated in less than five hours.
Podcast
1 month ago
Latest
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss ...
PODCAST | Gogo, I was scammed nearly R40,000!
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: An Idiot’s Guide To Brics
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a ...
PODCAST | Gogo, have I been scammed?: Special greetings for sangomas? ...
Related articles
Spain promises bigger role for women in sport as Rubiales asked to resign
Furore over Spanish soccer kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe into Rubiales
Spain women's team quit as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal
Spain’s football association chief apologises for World Cup kiss
Latest Videos
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.