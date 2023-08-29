Furore over Spanish soccer kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe into Rubiales

Spain's High Court prosecutor on Monday opened a preliminary investigation into whether national soccer chief Luis Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the court had received several complaints but would launch a full inquiry only if Hermoso sought one. Hermoso has said she did not want to be kissed.

The move increased the pressure on Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who was suspended by Fifa on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the ceremony after Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on August 20.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down, saying the kiss — which took place in a globally watched live broadcast — was consensual. Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say it was unwanted and demeaning.