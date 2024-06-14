In this special Youth Day podcast, our dynamic Sowetan reporters, Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, chat about youth culture, sports and stories that shape our nation.
First up is the meteoric rise of 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng.
The young man made a splash on the soccer field during Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, and they're all about his debut dance in Bloemfontein. More than just a game but it’s not all about the goals and glory.
The trio also delves into the big question: How can the government better back budding talent? It’s a rallying cry for continuous support, not just a pat on the back, during election season.
PODCAST | Sowetan's ama2000 speak all things culture, sports and stories that shape our nation
Image: Veli Nhlapo
They tackle the tough topic of unemployment and ask: Are society’s expectations making you sweat? – Don't even start on umjolo (dating).
Mashale, Moloi and Ntini dish out the dirt on all that and more – including a spicy take on government grants.
Tune in, turn up the volume and let’s get the conversation started. This isn’t just any podcast – it’s your ticket to the heart of youth culture, sports and the stories that shape our nation.
Hit play and join the fun – because when it comes to the Sowetan Youth Day podcast, every listen is a goal scored for the future of our youth.
