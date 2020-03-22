WATCH | Cute! Khumo doesn't want her 'secret' to be shared on the 'gram

Tall Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's daughter Khumo is one of Mzansi's cutest celeb kids. She had hearts melting when she was filmed telling her mom not share the "secret garden" with the whole world.

In the video, posted by Mome on her Instagram page, Khumo can be seen strolling with her mom and discussing the "secret garden", where she once had her birthday party.

"I don't remember this place, I have no idea what this place is called. Oh yeah - it's called a secret place. Wow, it's actually a secret and a garden. I'm shocked! No wonder they call it a secret garden," said Khumo.