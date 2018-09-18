There’s no doubt that Mome is one of the hottest and most stylish preggie mamas we have seen in a while and when she “launched” her baby over the weekend‚ she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Mome and her comedian hubby Tall Ass Mo are expecting Khumo’s lil sister and shared the great news on Instagram a month ago. She posted a picture of her family on vacation showing off her growing baby bump.

“After all of Khumo’s prayers‚ God said yes… The tribe expand in my time‚ when you turn five you will be a big sister…” Mome wrote.