Davido pops the question and the streets can’t deal!
Davido had the streets straight up tripping on Thursday evening when he took to Instagram to reveal that he had popped the question to his bae, Chioma, and showed off her HUGE engagement ring!
The star was flexing on 1,000 when he pulled up on the feeds with this series of posts.
The ring is huge! You could build a Lagos neighbourhood on it big!
A video of the engagement was also shared on social media.
Davido just proposed to chioma!— Ov_omoalade (@OOmoalade) September 12, 2019
Wow I’m happy for them!
Where are all the haters insulting #chefchi before
Wish them the very best! @iam_Davido boss na man you be! pic.twitter.com/53ayMegB9O
Taking to Instagram, Chioma also posted the ring alongside the caption: “I said YES!!!! Please wish me well, guys.”
The pair hinted at wedding bells earlier this month when Davido revealed on Instagram that their families have been officially introduced. The introduction is seen as a step in the marriage ceremony.
Fans stanned hard at the engagement and flooded TLs with messages of congratulations for the couple.
Come have your wedding here in South Africa pic.twitter.com/64Mu078DmH— Monde ?? (@Monde_Sean) September 12, 2019
Jesus!!!, that's a whole plot of land on Chioma's finger? pic.twitter.com/f5FvfYAWnQ— O M A S H I K A ??? (@SCSmolls) September 12, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.