There will be no tears or funerals in Nigeria

They won't be coming out of a plane in flag-draped caskets when they arrive in Nigeria. There will be no bitter wind blowing, solemn hymns playing with families and friends watching and weeping.

When about 600 or so migrants arrive in Nigeria, they will be alive and relieved to be back in their mother country.

They will be met at the airport by politically conscious nationals, Pan Africanists and other citizens that believe in African brotherhood.

Many find it embarrassing that some African women, men and children had to leave this country in a cloud of fear.

What is clear to everybody is that they came here on their mission to, knowingly or not, promote better relations between the two countries.

But their presence and reputations were blemished by fellow Nigerians who are turning SA into a drug war zone and a den of prostitution, cyber-crime and cocaine smuggling.